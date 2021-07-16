I hope everyone has been doing well — I wanted to check in and apologize for the radio silence over the last couple of weeks.

As many of you know, my day job is not writing-related — I am an investor in tech companies in the venture capital and growth equity space. A few things heated up on a number of interesting opportunities, which resulted in me having, roughly, zero free time.

I am sorry about that.

However, I expect to send something out this weekend and then get back to the weekly Sunday emails.

Thank you for your understanding!

Talk soon,

EJ

